Rock Hall for 2019 Announced on Thursday.

Def Leppard has won the “fan vote” for induction into the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band snagged the most votes followed by Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, The Zombies and then The Cure round out the top 5. There are other nominees but these top five acts will comprise a “fan’s ballot” that will count as one of the ballots that determine the class of 2019. So what’s that mean? Well, the collective fan vote counts as a single ballot, making it one of more a thousand ballots. So while winner Def Leppard’s 547,647 fan votes is impressive, it means the British metal band’s ‘victory’ won’t guarantee induction. Although to be fair and honest, their omission would be a surprise, as the ‘official’ voters — all the living inductees and certain music industry insiders, including record label executives, publicists and a select few journalists — usually side with the fans for the first two or three spots. The inductees will be announced on Thursday.