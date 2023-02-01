Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces Nominees

The ROCK-N-ROLL HALL OF FAME announced the artists being considered for induction into the hall later this year. Hoping to be part of the class of 2023 are:

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

The official class of 2023 will be announced in MAY. Part of the process is the fan vote. If you would like to cast your vote just head for vote.rockhall.com

Once again there seems to be a lot of rock and rollers left off this list…..and….WILLIE NELSON? Really?? I mean….love Willie…but for the ROCK AND ROLL Hall of Fame?? Not sure about that one. I understand the “influence” and stuff, but still think he and Dolly Parton are more suited for the Country Music Hall rather than the ROCK Hall. Just my opinion, obviously though.