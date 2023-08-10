RIP: Robbie Robertson Gone At 80.

Legendary guitarist Robbie Robertson of The Band died Wednesday “after a long illness,” his publicist has announced. He was 80 years old.

After providing instrumental backup for Bob Dylan, Robertson and the other members of The Band became rock dignitaries on their own, scoring such hits as “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” and “The Weight.” Robbie Robertson was the architect of the Band, the one-time Bob Dylan backing group who profoundly changed the course of popular music in the late 1960s with their first two albums. As their principal songwriter and chief conceptualist, Robertson helped develop the idea of Americana music by spinning North American history into myths and undergirding his songs with a fusion of rock & roll, blues, folk, and country. They performed at the Woodstock Festival (their performance was not included in the famed Woodstock film because of legal complications), and later that year they performed with Dylan at the UK Isle of Wight Festival (several songs from which were subsequently included on Dylan’s Self Portrait album). That same year, they left for Los Angeles to record their follow-up, The Band (1969). From their rustic appearance on the cover to the songs and arrangements within, the album stood in contrast to other popular music of the day. The group’s songs were covered by the likes of Aretha Franklin, Joan Baez, the Staple Singers and even the Beatles, when Paul McCartney added lyrics from “The Weight” to a televised performance of “Hey Jude.” In 1976, Robertson organized a farewell show in San Francisco that also featured appearances by Dylan, Van Morrison, Neil Young and others. The iconic show was chronicled by director Martin Scorsese in his 1978 film The Last Waltz. While The Band eventually regrouped without him, Robertson went on to oversee the soundtracks for several Scorsese films like The Irishman, The Departed and The Color of Money.

Robbie Robertson was born July 5, 1943 in Toronto, Ontario. The son of a Jewish father and Mohawk mother, Jaime Robbie Robertson’s first brush with live music came at the Six Nations Reservation, his mother’s girlhood home; at the age of five, he also gained exposure to the country music of rural America. Not long afterward, he began taking guitar lessons from a cousin, and gradually started composing his first songs. As time wore on, his musical interests evolved from country to big band to rock, and he eventually dropped out of school to pursue a career as a performer.

Robbie also produced a number of solo albums my favorite of which was his 1987 debut album that included one of my personal favorites, “Somewhere Down The Crazy River.” 92.9 The Eagle will be featuring music from Robertson and The Band over the next few days to rock and remember.