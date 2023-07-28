RIP: NE’s Own Randy Meisner

This weekend 92.9 The Eagle will remember singer/songwriter and musician Randy Meisner. Born in Scottsgbluff Nebraska- The Meisner family grew corn, beans, alfalfa, and sugar beets on their farm. Young Randy developed an interest in the guitar at ten years old, after seeing Elvis Presley perform on the Ed Sullivan Show. He began taking lessons and playing in local bands. While attending Scottsbluff High School, one of Randy’s teachers suggested he take up the bass. “I loved R&B and the bass players on the Motown stuff were great. They really inspired me. I can’t read music. Once I learn a part it’s there. My bass playing came real naturally.”

Randy passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, due to complications from COPD. The bassist, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles in 1971. He co-wrote and sang “Take it To The Limit”… And he contributed to several of the rock band’s most beloved albums including Desperado, Eagles, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. The iconic band posted in part: “Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit’.” Bandmate, Don Felder once called him “The sweetest man in the music business.” He aslo known to be a shy, caring man. Prior to his success with the Eagles, he was a bassist and singer in fRick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band in the late 60’s as well as a stint in the country rock outfit, Poco.

In the early 80’s he charted solo songs on the Billboard Pop charts, including “Deep Inside My Heart,” a duet featuring Kim Carnes, and “Hearts On Fire.” The high harmony vocalist also played and sang on other artist’s records, including James Taylor’s Sweet Baby James album. In 1998 when the Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he performed “Take It Easy” and “Hotel California” with them.\

Meisner was married twice, the first time when he was still in his teens and he was married to his second wife until she passed away in 2016. Randy Meisner had three children.