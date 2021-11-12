RIP Moody Blues Graeme Edge. Watch one of his great performances.

Graeme Edge, co-founder and drummer of Moody Blues, has died at 80. Edge worked in music for over 50 years before retiring in 2018 due to a stroke. He joined the rest of the Moody Blues in being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward paid tribute to his bandmate, writing in a statement, ‘It’s a very sad day. Graeme’s sound and personality is present in everything we did together and thankfully that will live on.” Here’s a great Moody Blues performance featuring a lot on Graeme since his drums were a big part of their classic hit, “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock & Roll Band).