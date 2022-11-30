RIP Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Has Died At 79.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Christine McVie performs at Madison Square Garden on October 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Christine Anne McVie, born Christine Perfect, was one of our favorite members of Fleetwood Mack. She joined in 1970 after being a member of a band called Chicken Shack. She also released three solo albums. Her direct but poignant lyrics focused on love and relationships. AllMusic described her as an “Unabashedly easy-on-the-ears singer/songwriter, and the prime mover behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits.” Eight of her songs including, “Don’t Stop”, “Everywhere” and “Little Lies”, appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 1988 Greatest Hits album. In 1999, McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac, and received the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. The same year, after almost 30 years with the band, she opted to leave and lived in semi-retirement for nearly 15 years. She released a solo album in 2004. In September 2013 she appeared on stage with Fleetwood Mac at the O2 Arena in London, before rejoining the band in 2014 prior to their On with the Show tour. In 2006, McVie received a Gold Badge of Merit Award from Basca, now The Ivors Academy. In 2014, she received the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors and was honored with the Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Awards in 2021. She was also the recipient of two Grammy Awards.

The Eagle will feature Christine’s music through the weekend.