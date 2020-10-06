RIP Eddie Van Halen

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65. His son Wolgang reported on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that his father had “lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning”.
According to TMZ, Van Halen died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, with his wife Janie and son Wolfgang by his side.
Eddie had been battling throat cancer for over a decade and had recently begun chemotherapy treatments. TMZ reports that his health had gone “massively downhill” in the last 72 hours.
Eddie founded Van Halen in 1974 with David Lee Roth, Michael Anthony, and his brother Alex Van Halen. They would go on to become one of the most influential and popular hard rock bands of all time. Eddie will be forever be remembered as one of the most gifted guitar players ever.
