Watch Ringo’s “Big Birthday Show”
Ringo Starr’s “Big Birthday Show” ran on July, 7th wishing him a happy 80th birthday through well wishes and song — all in the name of charity. The online broadcast benefited four charities near and dear to Ringo’s heart — the Black Lives Matter Global Network; the David Lynch Foundation; MusiCares; and WaterAid.
Musical portions included Ringo’s 2019 All Starr Band performing “It Don’t Come Easy” and “With A Little Help From My Friends/Give Peace A Chance” featuring All Starr alumnus, along with Ringo’s 2019 cameo with Paul McCartney at Dodger Stadium performing “Helter Skelter.”
Birthday wishes came from Ringo’s wife Barbara Bach and their dogs, Bach’s sister Marjorie and her husband Joe Walsh — who served as the show’s co-host, Bettye LeVette, Bob Geldolf, Ringo’s step-daughter Francesca Gregornia and her partner Morgan Marlin, daughter Lee Starkey and her husband and three daughters, son Jason Starkey and his four kids, granddaughter Tatia Jane Starkey and her son — Ringo’s great-grandson, Stone Zakamo Low, photographer Henry Diltz, Roy Orbison’s sons Alex and Roy Jr. and their respective familles, Jaden Smith, Giles Martin, All Starr Band members Edgar Winter, Nils Lofgren, and Colin Hay, along with Ron Howard, and Olivia Harrison with a ukulele-playing Mick Fleetwood in Hawaii.
There was a fan-made photo retrospective played to Ringo’s 1973 solo signature hit, “Photograph,” and a clip from Ron Howard’s 2016 Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years doc, which chronicled the band’s decision to not perform in America before segregated crowds. Ben Harper and Dave Grohl teamed up for a virtual bare bones blues shuffle rendition of Ringo’s fan fave 1973 B-side, “Down And Out.”