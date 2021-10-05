Ring Star & WhyHunger’s Drum Together (Official Video)

WhyHunger’s Drum Together harnesses the power of music through The Beatles’ iconic song “Come Together” to build a just, hunger-free world.
More than 100 drummers and percussionists have joined forces to create Drum Together—a never-before-heard, drum-focused version of “Come Together,” all to support WhyHunger’s work to end hunger in the U.S. and around the globe and advance the human right to nutritious food for all.
Drum Together features the greatest collection of drummers ever performing on one song, including:
Ringo Starr, Alan White, Andrew Marshall, Brian Frasier-Moore, Chad Smith, Cherisse Osei, Cindy Blackman Santana, Dave Weckl, Dennis Chambers, Jim Keltner, Lil’ John Roberts, Jon Fishman, Jonathan Moffett, Kenny Aronoff, Liberty DeVitto, Matt Cameron, Max Weinberg, Nandi Bushell, Pedrito Martinez, Sarah Thawer, Simon Kirke, Steve Gadd, Stewart Copeland, Valerie Naranjo, Vinnie Colaiuta, and many more. See the full list of performers at https://www.WhyHunger.org/drum/about/
Experience Drum Together & Join the Beat: http://www.WhyHunger.org/drum
WhyHunger’s Drum Together is made possible with the generous support from SONY and Apple Corps. Drum Together was executive produced by Brian Resnick and Dom Famularo; arranged and co-produced by Randy Waldman; directed, edited and produced by Dakota Lupo and audio engineered and co-produced by Russ Miller.