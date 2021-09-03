“Riders On The Storm” Original Demo Version

Ahead of this year’s 50th anniversary box set, The Doors have released the original demo version of “Riders on The Storm.” It was recently discovered on an unmarked reel in the band’s vault after being lost for decades. Not as good as the original release, but hey- it was a demonstration recording.
It’s been posted online and is set to an animated video of what looks to be Jim Morrison driving in a blue rain. The hidden gems in the collection are two bonus discs containing more than two hours of unreleased session outtakes. Along with the outtakes, the anniversary edition reissue includes one LP, three CDs, and two bonus tracks.
Originally released in 1971, L.A. Woman reached #9 on the Billboard 200, sold more than 2 million copies and contained the Top 20 hits “Love Her Madly” and “Riders on the Storm.” It was their sixth and final album to feature Jim Morrison.
the new deluxe edition will be released on Dec. 3.
Announced in July: A new Jim Morrison documentary is in production.
SIDE NOTES
Disc One: Original Stereo Mix Remastered
1. “The Changeling”
2. “Love Her Madly”
3. “Been Down So Long”
4. “Cars Hiss By My Window”
5. “L.A. Woman”
6. “L’America”
7. “Hyacinth House”
8. “Crawling King Snake”
9. “The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)”
10. “Riders On The Storm”
Bonus Tracks
11. “Hyacinth House” – Demo
12. “Riders On The Storm” – Sunset Sound Version – Original Demo*
Disc Two: ‘L.A. Woman’ Sessions, Part 1
1. “The Changeling” *
2. “Love Her Madly” *
3. “Riders On The Storm” *
4. “L.A. Woman” (Part 1) *
Disc Three: ‘L.A. Woman’ Sessions, Part 2
1. “L.A. Woman” (Part 2) *
2. “She Smells So Nice” *
3. “Rock Me Baby” *
4. “Mr. Mojo Risin’” *
5. “Baby Please Don’t Go” *
6. “L.A. Woman” (Part 3) *
7. “Been Down So Long” *
8. “Get Out Of My Life Woman” *
9. “Crawling King Snake” *
10. “The Bastard Son Of Jimmy & Mama Reed (Cars Hiss By My Window)” *
11. “Been Down So Long” *
12. “Mystery Train” *
13. “The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)” *