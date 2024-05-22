Remember That Woman Living In The Sign?

Source: YouTube

Remember that story about the woman living inside the roof sign of the FAMILY FARE SUPERMARKET that we told you about a couple weeks ago? Here is an update for you….police released body cam footage of them finding here and getting her off the roof. The cops were really cool and the store personnel were cool also. The locals called her “ROOF NINJA” because they don’t know how she was able to get up and down from the roof without any signs of a ladder.

Here’s the video. Enjoy!