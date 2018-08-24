Rejected Slogans for Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass from Scott’s Blog

Who doesn’t love Olive Garden? I voted it Best Of Lincoln in the new Best Of Lincoln Survey on now right at ktgl.com. Sometimes marketing meeting cans go all over the place since ” no idea is a stupid idea” when you are brainstorming- So! Here are-

Rejected Slogans for Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass

It’s what you dream of… if you fall asleep with a gutful of fettuccini

Pull up a chair—and make sure it’s a sturdy one

A never-ending feast for the morbidly obese

Paramedics on call!

You realize you have to pay for the wine, right?

Paleo, shmaleo!

When you’re here, you’re family….a family of hippos

That’s how we roll… you out the door!

Troughs available

We promise the staff won’t call you demeaning names behind your back

Forget counting calories—start counting breaths

You disgust us