Rejected Slogans for Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass from Scott’s Blog

Sometimes marketing meeting cans go all over the place since " no idea is a stupid idea" when you are brainstorming- So! Here are-
Rejected Slogans for Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass
It’s what you dream of… if you fall asleep with a gutful of fettuccini
Pull up a chair—and make sure it’s a sturdy one
A never-ending feast for the morbidly obese
Paramedics on call!
You realize you have to pay for the wine, right?
Paleo, shmaleo!
When you’re here, you’re family….a family of hippos
That’s how we roll… you out the door!
Troughs available
We promise the staff won’t call you demeaning names behind your back
Forget counting calories—start counting breaths
You disgust us