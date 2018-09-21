Rejected Names for the Kiss Farewell tour- on Scott’s Blog.

Glam metal rockers KISS announced their farewell tour — bringing the curtain down on their five-decade-long career. KISS — formed 45 years ago — made the announcement during an appearance on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and on their own social media accounts. Dates and stops on the “End of the Road World Tour” were not immediately disclosed.

Founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are still with the iconic band, best known for its 1975 hit “Rock and Roll All Nite.” “It has been an amazing journey with you all. We couldn’t leave without saying goodbye,” the 60-year-old Simmons wrote on Instagram. “This show will have the most explosions, the most hits and be the loudest yet!”

–According to all available sources “60-year-old” Gene Simmons is actually 69—unless he was 15 when the first KISS album came out. Do you think that’s a mistake with the article, or just Gene Simmons hoping nobody will do the math?

So, now- Rejected Names for the KISS Farewell Tour

Experience the Mediocrity

Better Late Than Never!

Never Did Learn to Play Those Instruments…

Because They Don’t Make Orthopedic Platform Boots

Alive! Barely!

Don’t Worry; We’ll Still Be Jerks on Social Media

Lancome Presents…

Frankly We’re Shocked Anyone Is Still Listening

No Tongue!

Get Me Out of This Ridiculous Outfit!

Hard to Apply Makeup on Wrinkled Faces

KISS Our Asses Goodbye!