Rejected Jeopardy! Categories- From The Scott Kaye Blog.

the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees.

James Holzhauer topped $1 million on Tuesday in a record-quick 14 “Jeopardy!” games, becoming only the second person to surpass that amount. So now- Rejected Jeopardy! Categories

Impotent Potables

What Im Thinking Right Now

Too Long of a Title to Even Fit on the

Things Better Suited to Family Feud

Rhymes with Duck

People You Want to Hit with a Rake

36-Letter Words

Euphemisms for Your Thingy

Stuff You Really Have No Freakin Business Knowing

Your Computer Passwords and Security Questions

Filthy Word Origins

Where You See Yourself in 5 Years