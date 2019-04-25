Rejected Jeopardy! Categories- From The Scott Kaye Blog.

James Holzhauer topped $1 million on Tuesday in a record-quick 14 “Jeopardy!” games, becoming only the second person to surpass that amount. So now- Rejected Jeopardy! Categories

Impotent Potables

 

What Im Thinking Right Now

 

Too Long of a Title to Even Fit on the

 

Things Better Suited to Family Feud

 

Rhymes with Duck

 

People You Want to Hit with a Rake

 

36-Letter Words

 

Euphemisms for Your Thingy

 

Stuff You Really Have No Freakin Business Knowing

 

Your Computer Passwords and Security Questions

 

Filthy Word Origins

 

Where You See Yourself in 5 Years

