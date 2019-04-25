Rejected Jeopardy! Categories- From The Scott Kaye Blog.

James Holzhauer topped $1 million on Tuesday in a record-quick 14 “Jeopardy!” games, becoming only the second person to surpass that amount. So now- Rejected Jeopardy! Categories
Impotent Potables
What Im Thinking Right Now
Too Long of a Title to Even Fit on the
Things Better Suited to Family Feud
Rhymes with Duck
People You Want to Hit with a Rake
36-Letter Words
Euphemisms for Your Thingy
Stuff You Really Have No Freakin Business Knowing
Your Computer Passwords and Security Questions
Filthy Word Origins
Where You See Yourself in 5 Years