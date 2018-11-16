Rejected Flavors of E-Cigs- on The Scott Kaye Blog!

A lot of talk lately on flavored E-cigs and how they seem to be attracting the kids in school. Kind of like Marlboro Light back in the day when I was going to school or Lucky Strike when my dad was going to school. Anyway glad I quit years ago. Kids don’t start smoking, it’s one of the hardest things I ever did was to quit and remove myself from the addiction of nicotine. So now,

Rejected Flavors of E-Cigarettes

Scary Spice

Gym Sweat

Elementary School Glue

Curried Lamb

Wet Dog

Trout Surprise

Butter-Crotch

Urinal Cake

Don Lemon

Lime Disease

Colonoscopy Prep