Here’s a link to the new version of U2’s “With Or Without You” that I mentioned on today’s (1/30) version of The Eagle’s ROCK NOTES! The song is one of 40 reimagined versions of the band’s classics re-recorded for their new album, Songs Of Surrender, which drops on St. Patrick’s Day — March 17th. The set is a companion piece to frontman Bono‘s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Enjoy!