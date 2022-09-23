RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS SALUTE EDDIE VAN HALEN IN NEW SONG

This is the new RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS song, “EDDIE” a salute to the late Eddie Van Halen. Some of the lyrics are: “Sailing the Sunset Strip, I’m a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip, I’ll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch / They say I’m from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?”

It will appear on their upcoming album “RETURN OF THE DREAM CANTEEN” which will come out on October 14th.