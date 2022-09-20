Ready For A Scavenger Hunt With A COOL Payoff?

Taco flat style icon. Vector illustration.

Remember the CHOCO-TACO? That delicious Ice Cream Taco from KLONDIKE? If you were devastated when you heard that KLONDIKE was discontinuing them….read on and get ready for some fun!

KLONDIKE has 912 leftover Choco-Tacos (the last ones on planet earth by the way) and they are going to be giving them away starting tomorrow…September 21st. And they’re doing it with a fun contest! It’s an online, digital SCAVENGER HUNT! If you visit KLONDIKE’S Instagram page starting Wednesday you will find clues that will lead you to find the secret Klondike/Choco-Taco profiles on Instagram.

You’ll have to follow the clues and put them together to be one of the first 100 people to crack the riddle and then be able to open the “digital freezer” to score YOUR Choco-Taco! Sound like fun? For a little more on the scavenger hunt, Click Here.