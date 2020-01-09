Listen: Rare David Bowie Music
David Bowie fans can expected a string of rare and unreleased tracks over the next six weeks under the title, Is It Any Wonder? Out now as a streaming-only digital single is a previously unreleased version of “The Man Who Sold The World,” released in celebration of both Bowie’s January 8th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the writing and recording of the tune. Five more songs will be released on a weekly basis from January 17th on.
The new version of “The Man Who Sold The World” is taken from the nine-track session ChangesNowBowie, recorded for radio and broadcast by the BBC on Bowie’s 50th birthday on January 8th, 1997.
The ChangesNowBowie album will be released in limited quantities on LP and CD for Record Store Day on April 18th, 2020. The cover art for the album will feature “a stunning black and white portrait of Bowie by renowned photographer Albert Watson, taken in New York in 1996.” More details about the album will be announced shortly.
SOURCE: Press release