R-O-C-K In The USA!

We love our ROCK-n-ROLL here in Lincoln and across the USA! Hey it’s Joe Skare here and I found a new survey about our tastes in music. According to a new CBS News/YouGov survey ROCK music is still America’s most popular music! Among all the people surveyed 32% said ROCK was their favorite type of music. Rock was followed by pop music (15%), hip hop or rap (14%), country (12%), Christian or gospel (10%), R&B or soul (7%), classical (6%) and jazz came in last (4%).
For people ages 18-29, though, hip hop or rap came in tops at again 32%, followed by pop music (19%) and Rock was third (17%).