Pre Game Party @ Lincoln Station

Lincoln’s Classic Rock, 92.9 The Eagle invites you to come experience the most fun you can have before the Husker Spring Game! Join The Eagle and The Original Sidetrack Band in the Great Hall at Lincoln Station. The Eagle Rock Jocks will be bringing the fun and the free stuff from Bud Light, Nebraska Lottery and Alumni Hall! Plus live music from Nebraska Performing Arts Hall Of Famer’s- The Sidetrack Band! It’s all Saturday, April 27th starting at 8am at 7th and P in Lincoln’s Haymarket.