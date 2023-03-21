Police Diaries Book Information!

Source: YouTube

If you have listened to the show lately you may have heard me talking from time to time about the new book on the early days of THE POLICE that is coming out this year. A few weeks ago…all we know was that the book would be out this year sometime. NOW I can tell you that it will be out this fall, but you can pre-order it now.

It’s titled “POLICE DIARIES 1976-1979” and is based on personal diaries that POLICE drummer, Stewart Copeland kept back in the day. And now to make it easier for you to order and get information, there’s a website with all the info….AND a snazzy little video from Stewart himself, walking you through the 3 different editions of the book and memorabilia that you can order.

This sounds like it could be a pretty cool look at the early years of THE POLICE. Enjoy!