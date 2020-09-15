Paul McCartney Unveils New Fan-Made”Great Day’ video.
Here is Paul McCartney’s new video for his 1997 Flaming Pie closer, “Great Day.” Featuring dozens of fan-shot clips, we see people from all walks of life and races, working, making music, swimming, enjoying animals, the outdoors, cooking, playing — even creating Covid masks. The videos are window boxed in the Flaming Pie inner booklet artwork.
Out now is McCartney’s archival collection version of his 1997 Flaming Pie album. The “Collector’s Edition” includes the original album remastered at Abbey Road Studios, 32 bonus audio tracks — including unheard home recordings and demos — alternative studio recordings, rough mixes, and much more.
This is a great use of McCartney calling on fans to submit stuff. I can see how the footage of people connecting, enjoying themselves along with friends and families could resonate in the face of today’s social distancing. It reflects the hopefulness of the song.
McCartney has slipped a hidden track of ‘Great Day’ onto his new Flaming Pie box set. After McCartney’s home demo of the tune, which was written back in 1969, “Macca” tagged on a 30-second snatch of him playing the tune from his August 24th, 1974 “Backyard” session at Abbey Road Studios while filming Wings’ long-unreleased One Hand Clapping movie.
To this day, the track remains the only officially released song from the infamous backyard session to be officially released on CD. McCartney had previously issued his take on Buddy Holly’s “Peggy Sue” on his 1986 The Paul McCartney Special, and “I’m Gonna Love You Too” and the original “Blackpool,” were featured in the menu section of 2007’s The McCartney Years DVD.