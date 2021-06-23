Paul McCartney Drops new “Slidin” Video- Surf’s Up Dude!

Surf’s up! Just in time for summer, Paul McCartney has just unveiled his video for “Slidin'” — one of the heavier tracks from last year’s McCartney III collection. Jambands.com reported, “The Jack McCoy-directed video was created in association Surfrider Foundation Australia in observance of International Surfing Day, and features footage of professional surfer Craig Anderson. ”
“Slidin’,” which had started life as a soundcheck jam between “Macca” and his band, is the only song on McCartney III to not be completely performed by the former-Beatle. Longtime sidemen, guitarist Rusty Anderson and drummer Abe Laboriel, Jr., are both featured on the track.