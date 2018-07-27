Overheard at Mick Jagger’s 75th Birthday Party from the Scott Kaye blog.

He’s still got it and still rockin’ it at 75 years old. Now things Overheard at Mick Jagger’s 75th Birthday Party-

“Dude, if you can’t get no Satisfaction by now, it’s not going to happen”

“Start me up! No, seriously—go get the heart defibrillator!”

“He’s just mad that Paul McCartney made it to 75 before him”

“It’s been over 40 years—can you stop calling Ronnie Wood ‘the new guy’?”

“Whose idea was it hire Hell’s Angels as security AGAIN?”

“Actually, Pete Townsend said, ‘Hope I die before I get old,’ Mick is just fine with it”

“Does he have to say, ‘You can’t always get what you want’ after every gift he opens?”

“Hey, no snorting the cake!”

“Yes, yes, you’re Jumping Jack Flash. Just blow out the candles, Grampa”

“For a second I thought this was a kids’ party, then I realized those were wives and girlfriends”

“He’ll always look young standing next to Keith”