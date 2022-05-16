Not Out Of High School Yet And Jamming With Pearl Jam!?

He lived out my fantasy! Growing up as a drummer, I played in a rock band for a while doing some local gigs back in the day, but I always dreamed of playing a live gig with a REAL band…like, at the time for me, RUSH, or REO SPEEDWAGON, THE EAGLES or BOB SEGER. Needless to say THAT never happened…but it did for one lucky teenager over the weekend.
18 year old Kai Neukermans hasn’t graduated high school yet, but got the chance to fill in on drums for PEARL JAM at a recent show when the band’s drummer, Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19. HOW COOL IS THAT!!!????
Check out the video! What a RUSH…..no pun intended.