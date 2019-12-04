      Weather Alert

No Time To Die: Watch The New Trailer!

Dec 4, 2019 @ 8:50am

Bond is Back. Here’s the  first trailer for the 25th Bond film, No Time To Die. This Bond film features a moodier Danial Criag as Bond among stunning visuals, the Italian city of Matera in particular, a first look at Lashana Lynch’s rival Brit agent and a suped up Aston Martin. 

Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the pic, in which 007 has left active service. However, his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) coaxes him out of retirement for the fight against a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Starring with Craig, Wright and Lynch are returners Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Léa Seydoux. Joining the fray are Rami Malek going from Freddie Mercury and Robot to villain Safin. Ana de Armas as ‘Paloma’ and Christoph Waltz plays iconic Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld. 

Now, a list of all the James Bond Films and those who played Bond-

1962- Dr. No- Sean Connery

1963- From Russia With Love- Sean Connery

1964- Goldfinger- Sean Connery

1965- Thunderball- Sean Connery

1967- You Only Live Twice- Sean Connery

1967- Casino Royale- David Niven

1969- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service- George Lazenby

1971- Diamonds Are Forever- Sean Connery

1973- Live And Let Die- Roger Moore

1974- Man With The Golden Gun- Roger Moore

1977- The Spy Who Loved Me- Roger Moore

1979- Moonraker- Roger Moore

1981- For Your Eyes Only- Roger Moore

1983- Octopussy- Roger Moore

1983- Never Say Never Again- Sean Connery

1985- A View To A Kill- Roger Moore

1987- The Living Daylights- Timothy Dalton

1989- License To Kill- Timothy Dalton

1995- GoldenEye- Pierce Brosnan

1997- Tomorrow Never Dies-  Pierce Brosnan 

1999- The World Is Not Enough- Pierce Brosnan

2002- Die Another Day- Pierce Brosnan

2006- Casino Royale- Daniel Craig

2008- Quantum Of Solace- Daniel Craig

2011- Skyfall- Daniel Craig

2015- Spectre- Daniel Craig

2020- No Time To Die- Daniel Craig