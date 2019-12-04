No Time To Die: Watch The New Trailer!
Bond is Back. Here’s the first trailer for the 25th Bond film, No Time To Die. This Bond film features a moodier Danial Criag as Bond among stunning visuals, the Italian city of Matera in particular, a first look at Lashana Lynch’s rival Brit agent and a suped up Aston Martin.
Cary Joji Fukunaga directs the pic, in which 007 has left active service. However, his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) coaxes him out of retirement for the fight against a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. Starring with Craig, Wright and Lynch are returners Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Léa Seydoux. Joining the fray are Rami Malek going from Freddie Mercury and Robot to villain Safin. Ana de Armas as ‘Paloma’ and Christoph Waltz plays iconic Bond villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld.
Now, a list of all the James Bond Films and those who played Bond-
1962- Dr. No- Sean Connery
1963- From Russia With Love- Sean Connery
1964- Goldfinger- Sean Connery
1965- Thunderball- Sean Connery
1967- You Only Live Twice- Sean Connery
1967- Casino Royale- David Niven
1969- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service- George Lazenby
1971- Diamonds Are Forever- Sean Connery
1973- Live And Let Die- Roger Moore
1974- Man With The Golden Gun- Roger Moore
1977- The Spy Who Loved Me- Roger Moore
1979- Moonraker- Roger Moore
1981- For Your Eyes Only- Roger Moore
1983- Octopussy- Roger Moore
1983- Never Say Never Again- Sean Connery
1985- A View To A Kill- Roger Moore
1987- The Living Daylights- Timothy Dalton
1989- License To Kill- Timothy Dalton
1995- GoldenEye- Pierce Brosnan
1997- Tomorrow Never Dies- Pierce Brosnan
1999- The World Is Not Enough- Pierce Brosnan
2002- Die Another Day- Pierce Brosnan
2006- Casino Royale- Daniel Craig
2008- Quantum Of Solace- Daniel Craig
2011- Skyfall- Daniel Craig
2015- Spectre- Daniel Craig
2020- No Time To Die- Daniel Craig