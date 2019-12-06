New Who Album Out! Scott’s Preview!
Cover of WHO by the Who.
The wait is over Who fans !!!! Out now is the long-awaited first new Who album in 13 years, titled simply, WHO. The new collection was mostly recorded in London and Los Angeles during the spring and summer 2019 and was co-produced by Pete Townshend and D. Sardy — who has worked with Noel Gallagher, Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz — with vocal production by Dave Eringa — best known for his previous work with Manic Street Preachers, and Roger Daltrey & Wilko Johnson.
I gotta say, this is not a terrible performance by a couple of septuagenarians. There are also a couple of vocal augmentations (not auto-tune!) that are pretty cool.
Daltrey and Townshend are joined on the album by long-time Who drummer Zak Starkey and bassist Pino Palladino along with contributions from Simon Townshend, Benmont Tench, Carla Azar, Joey Waronker, and Gordon Giltrap.
The new album’s cover was designed by legendary pop artist Sir Peter Blake — an old friend of the Who’s and the designer of such iconic albums as the band’s own 1981 Face Dances collection. Blake is best known for his work on the Beatles’ 1967 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.
The deluxe and vinyl editions of WHO include a total of four additional songs — including a pair written way back in 1966. The deluxe CD will have two newly-written tracks “This Gun Will Misfire” and “Danny And His Ponies,” with the decades-old “Got Nothing To Prove” also on the deluxe CD. The track “Sand” will be featured on the triple red, white, and blue colored 10-inch vinyl edition.
Try before you buy, below are three previously released tracks from WHO. AND if you would like to buy the album click here!