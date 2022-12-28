New Video: “In The City” Eagles

Here is a just released video from The Eagles. A remastered HD video of the 1979 Joe Walsh classic, “In The City.” Originally recorded by Walsh and featured on the soundtrack to the film, The Warriors, it was also used in the final scene. Six months later, he re-recorded the song with the band and issued it as part of The Long Run album. The newly released clip shows the band’s performance in the studio. The Eagles will be back on the road for their Hotel California tour starting with a show on February 17 in Lincoln, California. This tour highlights the full album accompanied by an orchestra and choir. They also play an additional set of their greatest hits.

By the way, The Long Run, produced by Bill Szymczyk, was the follow-up to 1976’s Hotel California and included the singles “Heartache Tonight”, “I Can’t Tell You Why” and the title track.

The Long Run topped the U.S. Billboard 200 and sold more than 8 million copies.