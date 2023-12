Source: YouTube

The docu-series featuring eyewitness accounts of the murder of John Lennon is coming to Apple TV+ next week and a new trailer for the show is out now. “John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial” premieres next Wednesday, December 6th. John Lennon was shot to death by Mark David Chapman on December 8th, 1980. The documentary is narrated by Kiefer Sutherland.