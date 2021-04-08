New Track Features Lennon & Harrison in the studio for ‘Intant Karma’
Here is the latest teaser from the upcoming box set for John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band has been released with the new “evolution” mix of “Instant Karma (We All Shine On).” The mix, features a very prominent George Harrison on guitar and helping guide the session. There’s also a newly created video for “Look At me,” featuring previously unseen 1968 footage of Lennon and Yoko Ono working on the Two Virgins experimental film. The “Super Deluxe Edition” of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band will be released on April 23rd.