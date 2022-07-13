New Song From Queen’s Brian May

Queen’s Brian May and 10cc founding member Graham Gouldman have a new song just out to celebrate the first images from space taken by the JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE. The images were just released yesterday.
The song is called Floating In Heaven, and you can check it out here. Let us know what you think of it. I had to listen to it a couple times through before I kinda came around to liking it. What do you think?
Floating In Heaven was written and performed by Gouldman and featuring May on guitar and vocals, and had a special digital and streaming release yesterday, July 12, to coincide with the highly anticipated release of first pictures brought to earth by the James Webb Space Telescope.