New Song From David Lee Roth

We thought he was retired! Here’s a new (old) song from David Lee Roth called “Pointing At The Moon.” We were talking abou this today on The Morning Show That Rocks here on The Eagle. Apparently it was from a solo album Dave was working on back in 2015. Check it out and let us know what ya think.
There has been talk of an “EDDIE VAN HALEN TRIBUTE TOUR” with former members of Van Halen hitting the road and Dave has said he would be interested in taking part in that IF it does happen. We’ll keep you posted. In the meantime enjoy this tune from David Lee Roth.