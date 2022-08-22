New Single From Sammy Hagar & The Circle
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle have posted the video for their second tune from their upcoming Crazy Times collection coming on September 30th. The track is a hard-driving take on Elvis Costello & The Attractions‘ 1978 classic, “Pump It Up.” Check it out here.
- Sammy and the band will get back out on the road tomorrow (August 23rd) night with George Thorogood & The Destroyers for about 10 shows….starting in Clarkston, Michigan. Nothing too near us though. Closest would be this Friday in St. Louis and Saturday in Chicago. ROAD TRIP!!??!!!!