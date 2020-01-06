Watch: New Official Ozzy Video
A new video from Ozzy Osbourne here for the song “Straight To Hell.” It’s the second single from Ozzy’s forthcoming album, Ordinary Man, which will be released later this year. The track features a guest appearance from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and follows up the LP’s first single, “Under The Graveyard.”
Ordinary Man is Ozzy’s first solo album in 10 years and was recorded in around four weeks while Ozzy recuperated last summer from illness and surgery. The album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Guns N Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith on drums.
Ozzy scrapped his entire 2019 schedule early last year, as he recovered from surgery to repair an injury sustained while dealing with his bout of pneumonia. The European leg of his “No More Tours 2” trek have now been rescheduled for the fall, with the North American dates set to launch in May.