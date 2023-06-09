New OMAHA STEAKS Deal For Father’s Day!

Source: YouTube

Hey all…

Just a little over a week ’til Father’s Day, and I have to tell you about an all new deal from Omaha Steaks! Watch the video for all the details, then log on to Omahasteaks.com and enter the keyword CLASSIC in the SEARCH BAR to take advantage of the “DAD’S FAVORITE GIFT PACKAGE” for just $99.99. You get 8 FREE Omaha Steaks Burgers with your order! The package includes:

*Four Bacon Wrapped Filets

*Four Premium Air Chilled Boneless Chicken Breasts

*Four Boneless Pork Chops

*Four Gourmet Jumbo Franks

*Four Made From Scratch Caramel Apple Tartlets

*Omaha Steaks Seasoning….PLUS…The 8 FREE Omaha Steaks Burgers! ALL for $99.99

BE SURE to put the keyword CLASSIC in the SEARCH BAR at Omahasteaks.com to get this great deal!

HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!