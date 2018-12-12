New-Old Creedence Clearwater Revival Video

As part of an ongoing campaign to commemorate Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s 50th anniversary, Craft Recordings has released a new, official video for “Have You Ever Seen The Rain.” Filmed in “Big Sky Country” Montana and directed by Laurence Jacobs, the clip features Jack Quaid — son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid — best known for his roles in The Hunger Games, Logan Lucky, and HBO’s Vinyl; Sasha Frolova from Fox’s Red Sparrow, Netflix’s Snowpiercer, Kenzo’s The Everything; and Erin Moriarty from Marvel’s Jessica Jones, and Amazon’s The Boys