New Music Package From The Eagles In Conjunction With Farewell Tour

Are you headed to the CHI Health Center Saturday night for the Eagles farewell tour concert? They just announced a new, career spanning BOX SET that will be released in April.

“TO THE LIMIT: THE ESSENTIAL COLLECTION” will feature 51 songs on three discs, including studio tracks and live performances spanning from 1972 all the way through 2020. One of the live tracks, “Take It To The Limit” recorded in 1977 was just released digitally Wednesday (February 7).

“TO THE LIMIT: THE ESSENTIAL COLLECTION” will be released on APRIL 12th.