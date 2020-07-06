New Music From Pink Floy’d David Gilmour! Take A Listen!
Still sounding like Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, David Gilmour has released new music for the first time in 5 years. Titled, “Yes, I Have Ghosts,” Gilmour sings, “Yes, I have ghosts, not all of them dead. Making dust of my dreams, spinning round and around, around in my head.”
It’s a bit of a family effort. His daughter Romany is featured on vocals. And the song itself comes as an insert of a book that his wife, Polly Sampson wrote. The audio book, which is a coming of age novel, is called A Theatre For Dreamers.
Gilmour commented: “I am surprised more musicians have not creatively collaborated with authors, narrators and audiobook producers in this way before. The two worlds seem to seamlessly link, and music can really help to bring audiobooks to life in unexpected new ways.”
Gilmour’s last studio set was 2015’s Rattle that Lock, which went to #1 on the U.K. Album Albums Chart and #5 on the Billboard 200.