New Music From Kansas! Listen to ‘Jets Overhead.’
Kansas has been forced to delay the release of its new album by a few weeks. The band posted a message on its social media platforms explaining that their 16th studio set, The Absence Of Presence, originally set for release on June 26th, will instead drop on July 17th.
The band posted: “Due to unforeseen manufacturing issues beyond the band and label’s control, the new Kansas album, The Absence Of Presence, has moved the release date to July 17th, 2020. We are incredibly sorry about the inconvenience this may cause.”
The Absence Of Presence marks the band’s first new album since 2016’s The Prelude Implicit. Kansas, led by co-founders Phil Ehart and Richard Williams, is supplemented by singer-keyboardist Ronnie Platt and new member, keyboardist Tom Brislin.