New Lyric video for Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth” Watch here!

As a tie-in for yesterday’s (November 6th) Election Day, a newly produced lyric video for John Lennon ‘s 1971 Imagine album standout, “Gimme Some Truth” was released online. NME.composted quotes from Lennon about the track, which was originally started in January 1969 during sessions for the Beatles ‘ Let It Be. Lennon explained, “It’s about politicians, newspaper men and all the hypocrites of the world. And male chauvinists, it’s about them too. I think that music reflects the state that the society is in. There is nothing to hide. . . we certainly have things we prefer to do in private, privately. But in general what is there to hide? I mean, what is the big secret?”

Lennon went on to say, “I think it’s like this whole game of the press. When the whole drug thing came out about the Beatles, what actually happened was the press cornered Paul (McCartney) one day with the TV cameras and all the press and asked him, ‘Have you taken LSD?’ And he said ‘Yes.’ And they said, ‘Don’t you think that you have a responsibility to society?’ And he said, ‘Yes I do, and so do you, so please don’t publish this or print it.’ And they had it on every newscast that night with him saying, ‘Please don’t publish it.'”

CHECK IT OUT: The Beatles in January 1969 during the Let It Be session running through “Gimme Some Truth”: