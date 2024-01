Source: YouTube

British heavy metal legends Judas Priest released the official music video for “Crown Of Horns” today. It’s the third single from their upcoming studio album, Invincible Shield. The 14-track- album will arrive on March 8th. Guitarist Richie Faulkner told Detroit’s WRIF that the album will be ballad-free: “It’s a pretty intense record. There’s no real moment where there’s a ballad or something like that.”