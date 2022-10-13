New (but old) QUEEN Song, “Face It Alone” Is Out!

I have been looking forward to hearing this song since first hearing about it earlier this summer. BRIAN MAY of QUEEN in an interview with BBC Radio talked about the band getting ready to release a song featuring the vocals of the late, FREDDIE MERCURY. The song was recorded during the sessions for their album, The Miracle in 1989. Brian said at the time it was going to be released in September, but that didn’t happen for whatever reason.

It has finally been released on Queen’s youtube channel, but you can check it out here. Sounds pretty good to me…but…I was waiting for it to kick into something a little more rockin’ and up tempo. See what you think about it. Kinda cool hearing Freddie on something new after all these years.