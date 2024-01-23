New Black Crowes “Wanting And Waiting” Rocks!

Source: YouTube

The Black Crowes are moving on from opening for Aerosmith and will be heading out on their own tour this spring to promote their new album, The ‘Happiness Bastards’. The tour will include 21 dates in North America and 14 dates in Europe and the UK. It kicks off April 2nd in Nashville, TN and wraps up June 9th in Merida, Spain. Oh, so looks like they can still open for Aerosmith. They are expected to be back on the road until possible this Fall. Happiness Bastards is the band’s first album of new music in 15 years. It will be out March 15th. Denver & Chicago are the closest they come.

I like this new song. It is the Black Crowes brand of rock n’ roll.