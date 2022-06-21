New Album, New Tour, New GIN and now….New Book! What’s Next?

DEF LEPPARD have been busy lately…..just releasing their new album, “Diamond Star Halos” recently, then kicking off the World Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts last week. Also last week the band announced their signature GINS that they just rolled out and NOW it’s a new book.
Def Leppard have teamed up with Genesis Publications for a new Coffee Table Book called “Definitely: The Official Story Of Def Leppard.” It’s described as part memoir, part scrapbook, and will be the ultimate official record of the band’s legendary career. According to the press release: “The book is narrated by the band in their own words, illustrated with photography and memorabilia from the Def Leppard archives, featuring over four decades of the band’s history through handwritten correspondence, rare vinyl pressings, tour memorabilia, music video storyboards, draft album artwork, previously unpublished photographs and much more.”
You can pre-order your copy now by going to Genesis-Publications.com