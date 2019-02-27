Need to feel the warmth? Scott Kaye Vacation Pics may help some.

The above video shows that I need some serious selfie video instruction!

Yes, Hope and I took our semi- getting to be an annual February trip to thaw out, chill out and get ready for a new year on the radio show. Hope takes better and many, many, many, many more photos of our vacations than I do. However, I don’t have her password so here are some pics off of my phone of our latest excursion to the state of Florida the Florida Keys. BRING ON SPRING!!!!

From white sands to white snow…This is the wonderful Sombrero Beach, Fla.

End of the Line! Mile Zero on the famed Florida Highway 1.

Lizards and geckos are all over the keys. This is a big guy that stopped by and tried to get a shot of Cuervo. He did not succeed!

One of favorite haunts on Marathon Key is the Keys Fisheries. The best Stone Crab anywhere! Oh, and you have to try the Lobster Reubens.

Beautiful pools, next to beautiful lighthouses and beautiful boats. I own none of these so that’s why I visit them.

Yes! They have manatees in the Keys!

Earnest Hemingway used to hang out at a place called Sloppy Joes. The original joint is now called Captain Tony’s just around the corner on Green Street. This is the current Sloppy Joes on Duval. Jimmy Buffet and many others have played here. I don’t. A touristy trappy place now and there’s too many cool places to hang than here. But it still is a fun place depending on who is playing live.

Sunset Sail is well worth the money. We paid like $45 bucks for the all inclusive and ate and drank twice that much. Great deal!

You never, ever get tired of the Florida Key’s Sunset. This is at Sundowners at the end of Marathon Key. Great place and the only bar I’ve been to with a public pool!

Bay waters where nice this time we went and no sign of the red tide. But we did notice not as many sea birds fishing as last time.

This is just after sunset in Mallory Square in Key West. Awesome Sunset Celebration every day.