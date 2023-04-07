Nebraska Getting A New “Forever” Stamp

I had this in the news on The Morning Show That Rocks today. Nebraska is soon to get a new “Forever” stamp featuring Chief Standing Bear.

The U.S. Postal Service holds reverence for Chief Standing Bear by honoring him with a Forever stamp. In 1879, Standing Bear won a landmark court ruling that determined a Native American was a person under the law with an inherent right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #ChiefStandingBearStamp.

There’s going to be a ceremony on May 12th at 11:00am at Centennial Mall.

