Nancy Wilson Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Tonight (September 27) in Los Angeles will be the second and final FOO FIGHTERS TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT honoring the late drummer. NANCY WILSON of HEART and Taylor were close friends and Nancy has just posted her own tribute song to Taylor called “AMIGO AMIGA” which comes from pet names they had for each other.

Nancy had this to say about it: “I heard myself in tears saying ‘too soon too soon,’ which became a refrain in the song. I spent quite a few sleepless nights trying to express it all. He was a wonderful friend and we always had funny pet names for each other like ‘Amigo’ and ‘Amiga’ as well as ‘Luv’ and ‘Dahling.’ It is such a painful loss — but it also feels like Taylor has galvanized and re-energized rock n’ roll with so many of his musician friends and fans coming together. It’s a new renaissance Taylor and the Foo (Fighters) family have gifted us all.”

All profits from “Amigo Amiga” will benefit the non-profit organization MusiCares.