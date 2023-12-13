Nacho Cheese Flavored Booze?

Don’t get me wrong….I like DORITOS NACHO CHEESE FLAVORED CHIPS….but….not sure about THIS one! In case you’ve somehow wanted a cocktail to taste like a cheesy snack, there’s now a liquor made just for you. Doritos has teamed up with Empirical to create a booze that tastes just like the chip’s classic nacho cheese flavor. The Nacho Cheese Spirit was made using real Doritos chips and alcohol. What do YOU think? Would you give this a try? Like I said, I like the chips, and I have been known to down a few Nacho Cheese Dorito’s Tacos from Taco Bell….but…I think I’ll take a pass on this booze myself. I’ll have a beer and a few of the Dorito’s chips for a snack. If you try it….let us know what ya think. Limited edition bottles of the Doritos Nacho Cheese Booze will become available in the new year for around $65. The drink will be sold online as well as select California and New York markets.