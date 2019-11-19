Motely Crue blows up more stuff! Watch!
Motley Crue will reunite for a stadium tour with Def Leppard and Poison in 2020, according to Rolling Stone. Crue fans who shelled out for the band’s 2014/2015 “farewell” tour were led to believe that the group would officially retire after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour “cessation of touring” agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of Crue’s life on the road. No official announcement regarding the stadium tour has been rolled out.
On Monday (November 18th), Crue posted a video with Machine Gun Kelly, who portrayed Tommy Lee in the band’s biopic The Dirt, explaining that due to the band “becoming more popular than ever” and “gaining an entirely new legion of fans” in the four years they’ve been off the road, the band felt the need to blow up their previous contract in order to come out of retirement.
Backstage at a 2014 show in Denver, Crue bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone: “Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”
Sixx went on to say: “If anybody ever — and I don’t believe anybody ever would — would call any other band members and say, ‘Hey, it’s been 10 years, let’s just do 10 shows. A million a pop,’ it could never happen unless all four band members agreed. And if we did agree, the way we’ve set it up — including this conversation right now — we’d have so much egg on our face. We have so much pride that that alone would stop it.”
Earlier this year, Sixx doubled down on the band’s retirement from the road, telling the magazine: “Sometimes I look out at my friends, like the guys in Aerosmith and Metallica, and I’m like, ‘G***damn it, did we retire too soon?’ But there will be no one-offs in our future. Maybe we’ll just get together and jam in Mick Mars’ front room.”
